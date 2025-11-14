© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2025

Published November 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM CST
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 14, 2025:

  • State Lawmakers Consider Options For Protecting Oklahomans From Future Interruptions In Food Assistance Benefits
  • State Attorney General Warns Wildlife Officials Not To Charge Indigenouse Hunters On Reservations Without License
  • Oklahoma Corporation Commission Rejects OG&E Request To Charge Customers During Project Construction

