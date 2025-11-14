PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 14, 2025:
- State Lawmakers Consider Options For Protecting Oklahomans From Future Interruptions In Food Assistance Benefits
- State Attorney General Warns Wildlife Officials Not To Charge Indigenouse Hunters On Reservations Without License
- Oklahoma Corporation Commission Rejects OG&E Request To Charge Customers During Project Construction
