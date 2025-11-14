PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2025

State Lawmakers Consider Options For Protecting Oklahomans From Future Interruptions In Food Assistance Benefits



State Attorney General Warns Wildlife Officials Not To Charge Indigenouse Hunters On Reservations Without License



Oklahoma Corporation Commission Rejects OG&E Request To Charge Customers During Project Construction

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.