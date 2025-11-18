PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Nov. 18, 2025:
- State Funding To Boost Food Banks Is Over
- Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Fined Nearly $1 Million For Noncompliance With Consent Decree
- Norman Considers Modernizing Housing Code For Unrelated Persons In Single Home
- Federal Funding Cuts Impacts Tulsa Housing For People Experiencing Homelessness
