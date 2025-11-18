PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2025

State Funding To Boost Food Banks Is Over



Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Fined Nearly $1 Million For Noncompliance With Consent Decree



Norman Considers Modernizing Housing Code For Unrelated Persons In Single Home



Federal Funding Cuts Impacts Tulsa Housing For People Experiencing Homelessness

