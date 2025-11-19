PM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Nov. 19, 2025:
- State Commissions Revise Pay Raises For Statewide Elected Officials
- Three Tribes Sue Governor, Oklahoma Wildlife Officials In Hunting License Fight
- Can Oklahoma Support Energy-Gobbling Data Centers?
- Dental Provider Settles SoonerCare Fraud Allegations
