PM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2025

State Commissions Revise Pay Raises For Statewide Elected Officials



Three Tribes Sue Governor, Oklahoma Wildlife Officials In Hunting License Fight



Can Oklahoma Support Energy-Gobbling Data Centers?



Dental Provider Settles SoonerCare Fraud Allegations

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.