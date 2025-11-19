© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2025

Published November 19, 2025 at 2:51 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Nov. 19, 2025:

  • State Commissions Revise Pay Raises For Statewide Elected Officials
  • Three Tribes Sue Governor, Oklahoma Wildlife Officials In Hunting License Fight
  • Can Oklahoma Support Energy-Gobbling Data Centers?
  • Dental Provider Settles SoonerCare Fraud Allegations

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected