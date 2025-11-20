PM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Nov. 20, 2025:
- Norman Mother Convicted Of Murder Seeks Resentencing Under Oklahoma Survivors' Act
- Lawyers File For Injunction In Education Censorship Case To Include K-12 Classrooms
- Report: Oklahoma Reduces Severe Birthing Complications, Lags Behind Nationally In Maternal, Infant Deaths
