PM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 2, 2025:
- Oklahoma Nonprofits Receive Millions To Serve People Experiencing Homelessness
- OKC Schools Extends Superintendent Jamie Polk's Contract
- State Attorney General Adds Tulsa Woman To Most Wanted List
- Oklahoma Maternal Mortality Rate Dips Slightly
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.