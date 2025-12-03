PM NewsBrief: Dec. 3, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 3, 2025:
- Oklahoma County Officials Plan To Ask Voters To Approve More Funding For New Jail
- Gov. Stitt Approves Oklahoma National Guard Voluntary Mission In Washington, D.C.
- Norman City Council Considers Adding Three New Positions With Opioid Settlement Funds
- Wintry Precipitation Forecasted For Tonight Could Impact Thursday Morning Travel
