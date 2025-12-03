PM NewsBrief: Dec. 3, 2025

Oklahoma County Officials Plan To Ask Voters To Approve More Funding For New Jail



Gov. Stitt Approves Oklahoma National Guard Voluntary Mission In Washington, D.C.



Norman City Council Considers Adding Three New Positions With Opioid Settlement Funds



Wintry Precipitation Forecasted For Tonight Could Impact Thursday Morning Travel

