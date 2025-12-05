PM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 5, 2025:
- Hundreds Gather At OU Norman Campus In Support Of Sidelined Graduate Student Instructor
- Oklahoma Utility Regulator Declines To Recuse Himself From OG&E Case
- Tyson Says No New Oklahoma Poultry Contracts Unless State Eases Up On Pollution Lawsuit
- New Report Finds Indigenous People Are Disproportionately Affected By Gun Violence
