PM NewsBrief: Dec. 10, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 10, 2025:
- Muscogee Nation Officials Offer Next Steps In Complying With Freedmen Citizenship Ruling
- Norman City Council Approves Rezoning For Electric Substation
- Small Farm Hub Coming To Southern Oklahoma To Help Conservation, Community Health
- Route 66 Officials Say Mother Road Centennial Events Will Be Economic Boost In Tulsa
_________________
