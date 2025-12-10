PM NewsBrief: Dec. 10, 2025

Muscogee Nation Officials Offer Next Steps In Complying With Freedmen Citizenship Ruling



Norman City Council Approves Rezoning For Electric Substation



Small Farm Hub Coming To Southern Oklahoma To Help Conservation, Community Health



Route 66 Officials Say Mother Road Centennial Events Will Be Economic Boost In Tulsa

