PM NewsBrief: Dec. 15, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 15, 2025:
- Mexican Consulate In Oklahoma City Reports Uptick In Dual Citizenship Applications
- Oklahoma Child Care Group Sues DHS Over Cuts To Subsidies For School-Age Children
- Construction Set To Begin On Tulsa Affordable Housing Project
- Online Resource Handbook Available For Young People Experiencing Homelessness
