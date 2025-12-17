PM NewsBrief: Dec. 17, 2025

Oklahoma Supreme Court Permanently Overturns Social Studies Standards



Norman City Council Discussing Designs For Proposed Homeless Shelter



Oklahoma Farmers And Ranchers Can Earn Thousands For Soil Conservation Efforts



Choctaw Nation Partners With Rosetta Stone To Preserve Endangered Language

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.