KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Dec. 18, 2025

Published December 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 18, 2025:

  • Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health Considering Privatizing Some Clinics
  • State Lawmakers Propose More Than 100 New Laws To Consider In 2026 Session
  • Oklahoma's Only Way to Apply for Medical Marijuana Licenses Is Glitching Out
  • OKC City Council Approves $1.2 Million Upgrades For Riversports Facility

KGOU PM NewsBrief
