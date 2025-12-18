PM NewsBrief: Dec. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 18, 2025:
- Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health Considering Privatizing Some Clinics
- State Lawmakers Propose More Than 100 New Laws To Consider In 2026 Session
- Oklahoma's Only Way to Apply for Medical Marijuana Licenses Is Glitching Out
- OKC City Council Approves $1.2 Million Upgrades For Riversports Facility
