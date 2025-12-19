PM NewsBrief: Dec. 19, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 19, 2025:
- Oklahoma Judge Declines To Stop DHS From Enforcing Cuts To Child Care Subsidies
- Latest Numers On State Approved Emergency Teaching Certificates
- Oklahoma Attorney General's Opinion Orders Wildlife Officials To Stop Ticketing Tribal Citizens On Tribal Reservations
- Westwin Elements Terminates Plans To Build Large-Scale Commercial Facility In Lawton
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.