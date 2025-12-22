PM NewsBrief: Dec. 22, 2025

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Seeks Legal Action For Failed Online Campaign Finance Reporting System



State Lawmakers Look To Replicate Mississippi's Literacy Program



Amazon Delivery Station To Built In Weatherford



How Proposed Changes To Endangered Species Act Could Impact Oklahoma Wildlife

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.