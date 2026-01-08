PM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 8, 2026:
- National Weather Service Teams Assess Storm Damage In Central Oklahoma
- Oklahoma DHS Plans To Reduce Child Care Subsidy Payments, Income Eligibility
- Muscogee Nation Wages Legal Battle Against State Officials Over Hunting, Fishing Rights
- Oklahoma River Cleanup Event In Oklahoma City Takes Place This Weekend
