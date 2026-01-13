PM NewsBrief: Jan. 13, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 13, 2026:
- Program That Brought Mental Health Professionals To Rural Schools Looking For New Funding
- Most People Detained For Immigration Cases In Oklahoma Don't Have Lawyer
- Oklahoma County Commissioner Proposes Sales Tax To Fund New Jail
- Tulsa Group Envisions More Preparations For Extreme Weather, Natural Disasters
