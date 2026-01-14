© 2026 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Jan. 14, 2026

Published January 14, 2026 at 3:01 PM CST
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 14, 2026:

  • State Of Oklahoma Reaches Settlement With Company In Poultry Pollution Lawsuit
  • State Parole Board Denies Clemency Recommendation For Death Row Inmate Kendrick Simpson
  • Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigates Hateful Graffiti At State Capitol
  • Congress' Funding Package Supports Norman-based NOAA Research Programs

