PM NewsBrief: Jan. 15, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 15, 2026:
- Oklahoma Senate Education Leaders Outline Priorities For Upcoming Legislative Session
- Choctaw Nation Leaders Reject Possibility Of ICE Detention Facility In Durant
- TSET Allocates Money To Increase Doctor Residencies, Cancer Treatment Access
- Oklahoma Sees Higher Fuel Loads Ahead Of Wildfire Season
