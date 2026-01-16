PM NewsBrief: Jan. 16, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 16, 2026:
- State Education Leaders Propose Incentives To Recruit, Retain Teachers
- Report: Oklahoma City's Devon Energy In Merger Talks With Houston's Coterra Energy
- Oklahoma City Plans To Clean Bricktown Canal Beginning Tuesday
- Two Oklahoma Additions To The National Register Of Historic Places
