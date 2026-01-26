PM NewsBrief: Jan. 26, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 26, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Calls For Reset Of Federal Immigraiton Policies Following Weekend Death In Minnesota
- Oklahoma Cities Urge Water Conservation As Extreme Cold Spurs Water Woes
- Federal Judge Declines To Dismiss Cases Against Northeast Oklahoma Prosecutors Challenging Tribal Jurisdiction
- Data Centers, Utility Bills And Water Among State Lawmakers' Legislative Priorities
