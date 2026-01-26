PM NewsBrief: Jan. 26, 2026

Gov. Kevin Stitt Calls For Reset Of Federal Immigraiton Policies Following Weekend Death In Minnesota



Oklahoma Cities Urge Water Conservation As Extreme Cold Spurs Water Woes



Federal Judge Declines To Dismiss Cases Against Northeast Oklahoma Prosecutors Challenging Tribal Jurisdiction



Data Centers, Utility Bills And Water Among State Lawmakers' Legislative Priorities

