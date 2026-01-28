PM NewsBrief: Jan. 28, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 28, 2026:
- Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Ajay Pittman Pleads Guilty To Forgery, Resigns
- Norman City Council Plans April Special Election For Homeless Shelter Funding
- Outreach Workers, Volunteers Count People Experiencing Homelessness In Oklahoma City
- Federal Funding Law Includes Money For Oklahoma WEather, Climate Institutions
