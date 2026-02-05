PM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2026

Oklahoma Leaders Say SNAP Fix Is Urgently Needed To Ensure Federal Funding



State Attorney General Announces Arrests In Connection With Criminal Marijuana Operations



New Oklahoma Social Studies Standards Markedly Different From Last Version



Cleaning Out OKC's Bricktown Canal Led To Discoveries

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.