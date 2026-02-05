PM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 5, 2026:
- Oklahoma Leaders Say SNAP Fix Is Urgently Needed To Ensure Federal Funding
- State Attorney General Announces Arrests In Connection With Criminal Marijuana Operations
- New Oklahoma Social Studies Standards Markedly Different From Last Version
- Cleaning Out OKC's Bricktown Canal Led To Discoveries
