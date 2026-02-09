PM NewsBrief: Feb. 9, 2026

Senate Energy Committee Advances $50 Million Water Infrastructure Bill



Expand Energy Plans To Relocate Corporate Headquarters From OKC To Houston



Oklahoma's Shrinking Federal Agricultural Workforce By The Numbers



Voters To Decide City Leadership Races, School Issues In Tuesday's Election

