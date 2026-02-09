PM NewsBrief: Feb. 9, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 9, 2026:
- Senate Energy Committee Advances $50 Million Water Infrastructure Bill
- Expand Energy Plans To Relocate Corporate Headquarters From OKC To Houston
- Oklahoma's Shrinking Federal Agricultural Workforce By The Numbers
- Voters To Decide City Leadership Races, School Issues In Tuesday's Election
