PM NewsBrief: Feb. 11, 2026

Stitt Pulls Governors' Group From White House Summit After Trump Plans To Exclude Democrats



Service Oklahoma Is Temporarily Closing This Week For System Upgrades



Oklahoma's First Execution For 2026 Is Scheduled For Thursday



Cherokee Nation Leader Testifies In Congress To Support Tribe's Contracting Company

