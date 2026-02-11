PM NewsBrief: Feb. 11, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 11, 2026:
- Stitt Pulls Governors' Group From White House Summit After Trump Plans To Exclude Democrats
- Service Oklahoma Is Temporarily Closing This Week For System Upgrades
- Oklahoma's First Execution For 2026 Is Scheduled For Thursday
- Cherokee Nation Leader Testifies In Congress To Support Tribe's Contracting Company
