PM NewsBrief: Feb. 13, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 13, 2026:
- Oklahoma Board Certifies $12.1 Billion For FY27 Budget
- Massachusetts Man Charged In 2024 Ryan Walters Hoax
- Oklahoma Judge Weighs Richard Glossip's Second Request For Bond
- Oklahoma Can Now Access Millions From Rural Health Transformation Program Award
