PM NewsBrief: Feb. 17, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 17, 2026:
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Considering Making It Easier For Counties To Issue Burn Bans
- U.S. Senator James Lankford Backs Bill That Would Cut Oil Tax For Superfund Cleanup
- OU Faculty Senate Says It Was Not Consulted On Graduate Instructor’s Firing
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.