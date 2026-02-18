PM NewsBrief: Feb. 18, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 18, 2026:
- Large Fires Destroyed Structures, Left First Responders With Injuries In Northwestern Oklahoma
- Mustang Public Schools Suspends Students For ICE Walkout
- Proposed Legislation Would Increase Yearly Training For Law Enforcement Officers
- Peoria Tribe's Fabrication Company Built Display Cases For Namesake City Museum
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.