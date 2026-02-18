PM NewsBrief: Feb. 18, 2026

Large Fires Destroyed Structures, Left First Responders With Injuries In Northwestern Oklahoma



Mustang Public Schools Suspends Students For ICE Walkout



Proposed Legislation Would Increase Yearly Training For Law Enforcement Officers



Peoria Tribe's Fabrication Company Built Display Cases For Namesake City Museum

