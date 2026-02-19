PM NewsBrief: Feb. 19, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 19, 2026:
- Fires Scorched More Than 300,000 Acres In Northwest Oklahoma, Kansas
- Audit Of Hofmeister's Education Department Finds No Wrongdoing
- State Senate Approves Legislation Increasing Credit Card Surcharge Maximum
- Oklahoma Groups Respond To EPA's Repeal Of Greenhouse Gas Finding
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.