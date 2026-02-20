PM NewsBrief: Feb. 20, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb.20, 2026:
- Human Remains Discovered At Construction Project At OU
- Bill Limiting AI Access For Minors Advances From Senate Tech Committee
- Many First Responders Fighting Oklahoma's Fires This Week Are Volunteers
- OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center Offers Lung Cancer Screening Event Saturday
