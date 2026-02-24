© 2026 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Feb. 24, 2026

Published February 24, 2026 at 3:12 PM CST
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 24, 2026:

  • Weather Puts State Emergency Agencies On High Alert For New Fire Activity
  • State Senate Unveils $254 Million Education Spending Plan
  • Oklahoma County Jail Faces $5.4 Million Budget Shortfall, Could Cut Staff
  • Republicans In Senate Committee Clash Over Legislation On Milk Inspections

_________________

KGOU PM NewsBrief
