PM NewsBrief: Feb. 24, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 24, 2026:
- Weather Puts State Emergency Agencies On High Alert For New Fire Activity
- State Senate Unveils $254 Million Education Spending Plan
- Oklahoma County Jail Faces $5.4 Million Budget Shortfall, Could Cut Staff
- Republicans In Senate Committee Clash Over Legislation On Milk Inspections
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.