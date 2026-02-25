PM NewsBrief: Feb. 25, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 25, 2026:
- State Fire Group Issues 15 Recommendations For Improving Wildfire Response
- Report: Oklahoma Data Centers Could Use Billions Of Gallons Of Water Annually
- DOI Attempting To Dismiss Complain Issued By Oklahoma Tribe
- Oklahome AG Provides $1 Million In Grants To Strengthen Human Trafficking Response
