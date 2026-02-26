PM NewsBrief: Feb. 26, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 26, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Talks Immigration Policy, Future Of Republican Party
- Oklahoma Corporation Commission Explores Energy Availability, Demand
- Oklahoma Offers $16 Million In Emergency Funding To Farmers, Ranchers
- State Lawmakers Consider Opening Up Market For Raw Milk
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.