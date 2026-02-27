PM NewsBrief: Feb. 27, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 27, 2026:
- Oklahoma AG Drummond Orders State Medicaid Agency To Withdraw Proposed Rule On Dental Extractions
- Indigenous Nation Leaders Are Furious With Trump's Education Shakeup
- State Lawmakers Approve Naming Turnpike After Late Country Music Star Toby Keith
- Wildlife Refuge Tours In Northeast Oklahoma Show Success Story Of Bald Eagle Preservation
