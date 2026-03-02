PM NewsBrief: March 2, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 2, 2026:
- Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation Offers Support For Iran War
- Thursday Deadline Looms For Pending Legislation At State Capitol
- Oklahoma Mental Health Department To Begin Moving Patients Griffin Memorial
- Oklahoma Conservationists Testing Drones To Fight Spreading Red Cedars
