PM NewsBrief: March 4, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 4, 2026:
- Gov. Stitt Repeals Rules Allowing Sex Marker Change On State Driver's Licenses
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Launches Temporary Portal For Local Campaign Finance Reports
- Proposed Legislation Would Limit Screen Time In Schools To One Hour Per Day
- Bipartisan Bill Requiring Annual Mental Health Screenings Advances
