PM NewsBrief: March 5, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 5, 2026:
- President Trump Appoints Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin As Secretary Of Homeland Security
- Greater Oklahoma City Chamber Panel CAlls For Property Tax Reforms Over Cuts
- Lawmakers Move To Protect Oklahoma Ratepayers From Effects Of Data Centers
- Proposed Legislation Would Extend Bear Hunting Season In Oklahoma
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.