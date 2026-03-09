PM NewsBrief: March 9, 2026

Oklahoma Politicians Announce Future Plans, Considering Open Senate Seat



Gov. Stitt Declares State Of Emergency In 8 Counties Impacted By Last Week's Tornadoes



Federal Judge Agrees Oklahoma Is Failing To Implement Mental Health Consent Decree



Oklahoma City Seeking Federal Grant To Redevelop Its Oldest Public Housing Complex

