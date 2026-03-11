PM NewsBrief: March 11, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 11, 2026:
- Congressman Kevin Hern Announces Bid For Open U.S. Senate Seat In Oklahoma
- State Board Again Rejects Jewish Charter School But Vows To Support It In Court
- Oklahoma House Advances Measure To Bolster State Gas, AI And Space Research
- OU Set To Begin Long-Term Master Planning Process For Norman Campus
