PM NewsBrief: March 11, 2026

Congressman Kevin Hern Announces Bid For Open U.S. Senate Seat In Oklahoma



State Board Again Rejects Jewish Charter School But Vows To Support It In Court



Oklahoma House Advances Measure To Bolster State Gas, AI And Space Research



OU Set To Begin Long-Term Master Planning Process For Norman Campus

