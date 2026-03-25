PM NewsBrief: March 25, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 25, 2026:
- Oklahoma Health Care Officials Ask Lawmakers For More Funding To Restructure Mental Health Agency
- Norman City Council Approves Utility, Roadway Contracts With OTA
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs In On Tribal Hunting, Fishing Rights Dispute
- State Senate Approves Bills Increasing Teacher pay, Investing In School Security
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