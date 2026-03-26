PM NewsBrief: March 26, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 26, 2026:
- Construction Begins On OKC Thunder's New Continental Coliseum
- State Lawmakers Advance Legislation To End Child Marriage
- State Regulators Say Nuclear Energy Is Possible In Oklahoma, But With Challenges
- Oklahoma Wildlife Refuge Takes Down Display Title Due To Executive Order
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