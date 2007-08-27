Gonzales Leaves Justice with Few Defenders

After months of speculation, beleaguered Attorney General Alberto Gonzales announced his resignation Monday. His tenure was marked by public debate over the use of warrantless wiretaps by the United States government and the firing of eight U.S. attorneys.

Juan Williams, NPR senior correspondent

Bud Cummins, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and one of eight federal prosecutors fired by the Gonzales' Justice Department

Noel Francisco, former deputy assistant attorney general and White House associate counsel during President Bush's first term; he is now in private practice at the Washington law firm Jones Day

Bill Minutaglio, is author of The President's Counselor: The Rise to Power of Alberto Gonzales

Daniel Metcalfe, retired Justice Department attorney and current American University law professor, directing the Center on Government Secrecy

