Politics and Government

Mexican consulate celebrates opening in Oklahoma City

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels,
Ryan LaCroixOPMX
Published May 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
The Mexican consulate is located in west downtown Oklahoma City.
The Mexican consulate is located in west downtown Oklahoma City.
Dignitaries from Mexico and Oklahoma City cut a red ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Mexican consulate.
Dignitaries from Mexico and Oklahoma City cut a red ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Mexican consulate.
Mexican consulate staff pose in front of the Mexico flag.
Mexican consulate staff pose in front of the Mexico flag.
Mexican dignitaries receive honorary keys to Oklahoma City.
Mexican dignitaries receive honorary keys to Oklahoma City.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Ebrard visits with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Ebrard visits with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
State and national officials celebrated the opening of the Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City with a grand inauguration ceremony Saturday.

The consulate is located on the west side of downtown OKC, and has been a work in progress with the Mexican government.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the efforts of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in bringing the consulate to OKC. It is the first Mexican consulate to open in the United States in 12 years.

Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, was in attendance for the ceremony, which featured music, food and local vendors.

"Today is a party day here in Oklahoma because we're opening the consulate of Mexico, which will serve a community of almost half a million people," said Moctezuma.

Previously, citizens of Mexico living in Oklahoma had to travel out of state to Arkansas or Kansas to receive consular services like passports and birth certificates.

Mexican nationals seeking appointments can schedule by phone at (424) 309-0009 or by online at miconsulado.sre.gob.mx.

Tags
Politics and Government Mexican consulateCity of Oklahoma City
