Mexican consulate celebrates opening in Oklahoma City

The consulate is located on the west side of downtown OKC, and has been a work in progress with the Mexican government.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the efforts of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in bringing the consulate to OKC. It is the first Mexican consulate to open in the United States in 12 years.

Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, was in attendance for the ceremony, which featured music, food and local vendors.

"Today is a party day here in Oklahoma because we're opening the consulate of Mexico, which will serve a community of almost half a million people," said Moctezuma.

Previously, citizens of Mexico living in Oklahoma had to travel out of state to Arkansas or Kansas to receive consular services like passports and birth certificates.

Mexican nationals seeking appointments can schedule by phone at (424) 309-0009 or by online at miconsulado.sre.gob.mx.

