© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments on petition to raise minimum wage

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:30 AM CST
Niconor Brown
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding a state question to raise the minimum wage.

State Question 832 petitions to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2029.

The Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have filed briefs to stop the circulation of the petition that would get it on the ballot.

The State Chamber argues a higher minimum wage would lead to increased consumer prices, reduced employment opportunities and more business failure rates.

The Farm Bureau expressed concerns that the initiative would undermine their support for farmers' freedoms and free enterprise.

Proponents of SQ 832 say wages should keep up with the rising costs of gas and groceries.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage increased in 22 states. Oklahoma is one of 19 other states that remain at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.
Politics and Government
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.