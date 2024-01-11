© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enrollment period ending for Oklahomans to apply for Home Energy Assistance Program

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST
Doris Morgan
/
Unsplash

Extreme cold weather expected for Oklahoma this weekend is likely to send home heating bills surging.

Time is running out for low-income families to apply for a program that helps with energy costs.

Oklahoma Human Services will stop taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) at midnight Friday, Jan. 12.

The program helps offset the costs of heating homes during the winter months.

Applicants who meet income requirements could receive a one-time payment of up to $500 depending on household size.

The state does provide emergency utility funding year-round for low income households.

It will start taking applications for its energy crisis assistance program in mid-March.

The federal government allocated $3.7 billion for LIHEAP to operate in every state this year.

-
KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.
Politics and Government
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.