OU students hold pro-Palestine rally on campus

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:36 AM CDT
Supporters gather on campus for an OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation rally.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
As the war in Gaza wages on, OU students joined the growing number of students across the country calling for their universities to cut ties with companies supporting Israel.

The OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation held a rally on campus Wednesday afternoon to call for the university to divest from companies like Chevron, which supports Israel financially, and Lockheed Martin, which provides Israel with weapons.

On their Instagram, the student organization notes OU divested from companies supporting South African apartheid following student rallies in the 80s.

Other student organizations like the OU Student Socialist League and local organizations like the Red Dirt Collective attended the rally and have signed on to the demand for divestment.

Another rally at OSU is planned for May 2.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donateonline, or by contacting our Membership department.
Tags
Politics and Government University of OklahomaIsraeli-Palestinian Conflict
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
