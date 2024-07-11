Oklahoma minimum wage campaign reports surpassing signature goal

A campaign to raise the pay of Oklahoma’s lowest-paid workers is moving closer to the November ballot.

Organizers claim they have collected twice the necessary signatures for State Question 832, which proposes the first increase in the minimum wage in nearly 15 years.

The initiative aims to gradually raise the minimum wage to a figure of $15 per hour by 2029, in response to increasing living costs.

Amber England, an organizer, acknowledges the campaign's success but criticizes lawmakers for complicating the initiative process.

"They’re making it increasingly difficult, and Oklahomans should be concerned about the legislature’s actions regarding the ballot measure process," England said. "It has become significantly more challenging."

This year the legislature passed HB 1105, imposing new deadlines and mandatory costs that complicate launching ballot measures.

The minimum wage campaign must submit signatures from Oklahomans by Monday.

A total of 92,000 signatures are needed for this ballot initiative.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.