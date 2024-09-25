Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reports having heart surgery

Stitt’s Director of Communications, Abegail Cave said the 51-year-old Republican governor had surgery on Friday to repair the artery.

Cave said the governor had a stent put in to repair the damage he sustained from a “significant blockage in a main artery.” A stent is basically a small tube surgically inserted into a blood vessel to help it clear an obstruction and heal.

Cave said the governor is doing well and has returned to the office.

Here is the full statement, shared by Cave via text message:

“After a routine checkup, doctors discovered that Governor Stitt had a significant blockage in a main artery. He underwent intravenous surgery on Friday where the doctors repaired the blockage with a stent. Governor Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office. He wants to encourage all Oklahomans to ensure they are getting regular checkups and to make sure they are eating healthy and exercising. He also wants to give a huge thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South for their great care and expertise.”

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.