© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump, using violent language, attacks 'war hawk' Liz Cheney

By NPR Washington Desk,
Tamara Keith
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:11 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump speaks with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 31, 2024.
Patrick Fallon
/
AFP
Former President Donald Trump speaks with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 31, 2024.

Updated November 01, 2024 at 10:32 AM ET

LAS VEGAS — Former President Donald Trump lashed out against former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in Arizona on Thursday, using violent language and insults to describe the most prominent Republican supporter of his opponent, Vice President Harris.

During an onstage conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Ariz., Trump launched into a meandering diatribe against Cheney, who was one of only two Republicans on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot.

Trump said Cheney was a “radical war hawk” who wanted to keep American troops in Iraq and Syria, which he said took the lives of too many young Americans and was too expensive.

"Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her," Trump said to Carlson. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

On Friday, Cheney said Trump's comments demonstrate why she is supporting Harris instead of him.

Trump's campaign says the outrage over his comment is a 'hoax'

Trump’s campaign called the controversy over the remarks a "hoax" saying Trump had explained in his remarks that "warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them with no regard for the lives lost."

The campaign said that Trump was "clearly describing a combat zone" in his remarks — not suggesting that Cheney be put in front of a firing squad.

Trump has frequently talked about revenge and grievances on the campaign trail, describing domestic opponents as "the enemy from within" and suggesting that the military could step in to handle disruptions from his political opponents.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Politics and Government electionsNPR NewsTop Stories
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.