Oklahoma lawmakers want fewer elections

Lawmakers are ready to reduce the number of state and local elections occurring yearly in Oklahoma. That means some “common sense” consolidating.

House Bill 2106 by Edmond Republican Mike Osburn limits Oklahoma to five elections a year, with certain exceptions related to special elections called by the governor. The measure aims to increase voter participation by reducing voter fatigue.

As it stands, Oklahoma’s election dates are numerous and often scheduled at the pace of once a month. That’s a cap of 12 elections on odd-numbered years and seven on even-numbered years.

In a press release, Osburn called his bill a “common sense” way to streamline the voting process and keep people focused on their representation.

"Consolidating elections not only helps keep voters engaged but also ensures a more efficient use of taxpayer dollars and maintains Oklahoma's election security," Osburn said.

The measure passed the floor Monday with a 92-0 unanimous vote. Another similar measure proposed across the rotunda, Senate Bill 652, also passed its chamber of origin with a unanimous vote.

More elections happening simultaneously in the state is also being pushed by lawmakers who want to move school board elections to November. Sen. Ally Seifried, for instance, is running Senate Bill 6 this session, aimed at doing just that.

In general, as the unanimous House vote suggests, fewer elections each year is something most Oklahomans — or at least state representatives — can get behind.

However, moving school board elections to the same time as statewide and national elections is framed by opponents as a sure-fire recipe for partisanship in one of the most hyperlocal tiers of politics.

One freshman Democrat, Sen. Mark Mann from Oklahoma City, has also made the case for keeping campaign costs from school board candidates low by not conflating their election dates with that of legislators. Mann formerly served on the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education.

SB 6 passed with a 33-10 vote in the Senate.

