Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness event
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden leads a discussion about homelessness issues in Norman and Oklahoma from Yellow Dog Coffee in Norman with KGOU reporter Hannah France and KFOR's Xavier Richardson. The discussion took place Thursday, April 10, 2025.
The issues of homelessness, affordable housing and tenant rights have become prominent in political and policy discussions.
KGOU, in collaboration with KFOR in Oklahoma City, are partnering to cover these important topics. Hannah France and Xavier Richardson have done several stories so far, with more to come.
Hear them discuss their work, the issues, and what's next.