Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness event

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Hannah FranceXavier RichardsonKFOR
Published April 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM CDT
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden leads a discussion about homelessness issues in Norman and Oklahoma from Yellow Dog Coffee in Norman with KGOU reporter Hannah France and KFOR's Xavier Richardson. The discussion took place Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The issues of homelessness, affordable housing and tenant rights have become prominent in political and policy discussions.

KGOU, in collaboration with KFOR in Oklahoma City, are partnering to cover these important topics. Hannah France and Xavier Richardson have done several stories so far, with more to come.

Hear them discuss their work, the issues, and what's next.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
Xavier Richardson
KFOR
