Oklahoma reverses course, restores access to some paper vehicle titles access

The state has restored the ability for individuals to obtain paper copies of vehicle titles in some cases.

Service Oklahoma announced the change Wednesday after input from residents, lawmakers and others following its implementation of a new law.

“We understand that any change to government services takes some getting used to, and I know some Oklahomans were caught off guard by the shift to electronic titles,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.

Individuals without an active lien on their vehicle can obtain a paper copy, the agency said.

On July 1, the agency began issuing most titles electronically based on the new law Hall authored. The change was made to enhance efficiency, lower storage costs, reduce paperwork and risk of loss or theft.

“We’ve listened closely to customers and legislators over the past few weeks and are making adjustments that reflect the feedback we’ve received,” said Jay Doyle, Service Oklahoma chief executive officer. “Offering a paper title option for vehicles without a lien gives Oklahomans the flexibility they’ve asked for while continuing to deliver the advantages of a digital system.”

In Oklahoma, vehicle titles are held by the lien holder until the loan is paid off.

Paper titles may be requested online through the OkCARS website or in person at any licensed operator location.

“I appreciate Service Oklahoma making this transition smoother and offering residents greater flexibility moving forward by giving them the option to ask for a paper title if they want one,” Hall said. “Over time, I’m confident Oklahomans will come to appreciate how electronic titles make the process faster, simpler and more secure.”

